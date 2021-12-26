4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 121.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

