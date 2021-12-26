6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 13,233 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

