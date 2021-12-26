6 Meridian Invests $236,000 in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.53, a PEG ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

