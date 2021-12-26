6 Meridian Invests $236,000 in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.53, a PEG ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.59.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
