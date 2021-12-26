6 Meridian Makes New $326,000 Investment in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,345,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 969,427 shares of company stock valued at $72,911,609. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAFE opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.51.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

