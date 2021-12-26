6 Meridian Makes New $381,000 Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.14. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

