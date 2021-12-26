6 Meridian Purchases New Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $11.61 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.