6 Meridian Trims Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20,930.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on USNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $56,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

