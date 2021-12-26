7,357 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

