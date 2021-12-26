7,721 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,751,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

ISCV opened at $58.60 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.