$83.22 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report sales of $83.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.75 million and the lowest is $81.70 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $79.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $311.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,363. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $465.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

