$89.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $89.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.60 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $364.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LXFR traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 73,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,496. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $533.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.