940 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.