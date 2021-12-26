a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

AKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.18.

AKA opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

