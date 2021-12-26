A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after buying an additional 154,337 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

