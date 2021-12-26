AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. 14,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,557. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

