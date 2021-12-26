AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,545 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $78,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,606,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

