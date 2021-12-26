Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.11 and a 200 day moving average of $336.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.