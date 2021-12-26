Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $269,000.

NYSEARCA VIOG traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,368. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $249.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.20.

