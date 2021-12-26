Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 44.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,979 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,066. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

