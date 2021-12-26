Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,150,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,599,000 after acquiring an additional 77,425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,691,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $263,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.03. 18,419,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,467,387. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

