Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,054 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 334,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter.

SBI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.46. 29,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,167. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

