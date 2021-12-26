Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46,174 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 46,174 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

Shares of NYSE:PCK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 104,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,309. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

