Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $179,276.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $973,997.03 and approximately $179,276.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,940.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.06 or 0.08071789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00309750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.07 or 0.00897207 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00074696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.13 or 0.00416755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00253352 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars.

