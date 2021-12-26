ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,661 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 2.6% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.69. 665,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

