ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,198,000. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,942.85. 690,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,916.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,787.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

