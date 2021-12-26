adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADDYY. Bank of America cut shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $440,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $238,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in adidas by 21.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $142.27. 81,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.57. adidas has a 12 month low of $137.64 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

