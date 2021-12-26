Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,098 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.14 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

