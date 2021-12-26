AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,878 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

