AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $43.76 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.