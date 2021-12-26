AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,722 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 402.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Humana by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Humana by 13.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $460.54 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

