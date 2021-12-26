AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,682,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,318,000 after buying an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.