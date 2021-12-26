AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,261,000 after buying an additional 2,493,544 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Ventas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after buying an additional 916,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,332,000 after buying an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

