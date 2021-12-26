aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.07 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $215.99 million and $13.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.63 or 0.00392990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

