Aergo (AERGO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.18 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Aergo has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $98.80 million and $5.18 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aergo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,351,712 coins. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.