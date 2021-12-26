Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 54,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 7,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $3,209,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 529,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $214,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

