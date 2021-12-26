Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 71,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,707. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,580 shares of company stock worth $798,394 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

