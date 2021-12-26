Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Albany International has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. Albany International has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

