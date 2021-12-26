Alchemy Pay 1-Day Volume Hits $24.58 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $225.19 million and approximately $24.58 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.79 or 0.00336645 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00141105 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00089934 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003996 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

