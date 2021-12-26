Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $61,799,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $38,268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alcoa by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 760,653 shares during the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

NYSE AA opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

