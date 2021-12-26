All Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.35 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.