Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allakos from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.69.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

