Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 303.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,375,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 265,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

