Allworth Financial LP Has $241,000 Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.