Allworth Financial LP Invests $208,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last ninety days. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $503.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $516.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.