Allworth Financial LP Invests $290,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 116,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

