Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Reduced by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 155,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 290,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $777,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2,755.85. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

