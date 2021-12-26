Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2,755.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

