Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sepio Capital LP’s 9th Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 97.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245,366 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,904.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2,755.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

