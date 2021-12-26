Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $215,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 184.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $182.08 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.