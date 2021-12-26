Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $495,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $67.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

